By the gallon or by the mile: Driver volunteers wanted for study of new way to pay for road maintenance

North Carolina is part of a 17 state group studying the mileage-based user fee.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Right now, 38.5 cents from every gallon of gas you put in your tank goes toward road construction projects in North Carolina. However, as more drivers make the switch to electric or more fuel-efficient vehicles, the state says funding from the gas tax won't be enough to pay for future transportation projects.

As state officials work to find a replacement for the gas tax, North Carolina drivers can take part in a pilot study: Making a switch from paying by the gallon to paying by the mile.

It's called a mileage-based user fee.

Drivers keep track of the mileage on their odometer or attach a small device to their car's on-board computer to log miles. Then, drivers get a bill to pay at the end of the month.

