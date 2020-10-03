CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina gas prices should get even lower this week, and AAA seems to think it could dip below $2 a gallon.

South Carolina is among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price decreases, coming in at (-7 cents) and also the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets, coming in at ($2.09). At $2.20 North Carolina’s weekly price average decreased by six cents.

“Gas prices are falling in the Carolinas and around the nation thanks to an oversupply of oil and growing fears about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. Coronavirus concerns have resulted in a drop in global demand that’s actually benefiting motorists at the pump.”

The national gas price average is cheaper on the week (-5 cents), month (-5 cents) and year (-9 cents) – giving the vast majority of motorists savings at the pump. At $2.38, the national gas price average has not been this cheap since last February.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Here are the latest coronavirus travel waivers from airlines, Amtrak and Greyhound

A lot of people stand to lose if Olympics are canceled by coronavirus

2 positive, 5 presumed positive cases of Coronavirus in South Carolina, officials confirm

Coronavirus live updates: Multiple large music events face postponement over coronavirus concerns

Man with presumptive case of coronavirus flew through Charlotte airport