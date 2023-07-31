Pain at the pump: NC drivers paying nearly 30 cents more for gas than a month ago

Scorching temperatures have reportedly caused refineries to slow production, impacting fuel supplies and driving up costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte now $3.58, which is up 17 cents in just one week, data shows.

The average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.53, according to AAA. And if you planned on making a run to the state line to save in South Carolina, forget it. The average price in South Carolina is $3.51, which is up 19 cents from the prior week. The national average is up to $3.75 per gallon, with the highest costs being found on the West Coast at almost $5 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, an oil analyst with Gasbuddy, the app and website designed to help drivers find the cheapest gas in their area, says the heat wive that's been burning up most of the country and summer travel demands are pushing up the cost of gasoline.

"Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015," De Haan said. "In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world."

There is good news. Prices should start slowing down soon. However, De Haan said hurricane season could lead to a refinery outage in the Gulf. If that happens, expect another surge in gas prices.

There are a few ways you can optimize your car's fuel economy, including keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure and shutting off your car instead of idling for long periods of time.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts