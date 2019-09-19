CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas seem to be on the rise, and AAA Carolinas credits the increase to recent attacks in Saudi Arabia that shut down several oil manufacturing plants.

The attacks happened several thousand miles away, but the Carolinas are still seeing some impact. AAA says in some cases, this was a 10 to 20 cent jump overnight.

On Wednesday, North Carolina's average gas price of $2.42 was up six cents since Tuesday. In South Carolina, the $2.33 average went up eight cents overnight.

AAA Carolinas spokesperson says the increase could vary based on regional and local transportation costs.

Many gas companies are also in the switchover process as they transition to less expensive winter-blend gasoline. This could eventually lower gas prices.

At last check, Saudi Arabia's prime minister said half of the oil production that was lost in the attacks has been restored and normal production should continue by the end of this month.

With that being said, many hope is that the current gas price hike will only be temporary.

