Here's what we know about the I-485 Express Lane Project

NCDOT says the I-485 Express Lane project will not be completed in 2022 as expected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 Express Lane project is delayed.

NCDOT officials confirmed the project will now extend beyond its original 2022 completion date. The cause?

According to NCDOT officials, changes were made to the project and there were challenges with relocating utilities.

The I-485 Express Lane project is set to run between Independence Boulevard and I-77 South.

It will add an express lane in the median in each direction. The express lanes will be toll lanes drivers can choose to take.

Right now there is not a timeline on a new completion date, but NCDOT is meeting with the contractor on ways to shorten any delays.

NCDOT officials said when the review is complete there will be a more accurate timeline and if it will impact costs.

