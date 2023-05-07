I-85 South reopens near Concord after crash, officials say

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash, according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries following a multi-car crash that closed Interstate 85 South near Concord Sunday morning, officials said.

The NC Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-85 southbound near the Mecklenburg County line in north Charlotte.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash, according to Medic.

I-85 South reopened just before 7:30 a.m., according to NCDOT.

