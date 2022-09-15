North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project

The federal grant will create safe multi-use paths and increase rural broadband access along I-85 in Cleveland and Gaston Counties

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards.

North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid in widening a portion of I-85 in Cleveland and Gaston counties from six to eight lanes and adding interchange auxiliary lanes in the corridor.

The federal grant money will also go towards replacing overpasses and railroad bridges around this approximately 10-mile stretch, as well as adding sidewalks, bike lanes and multi-use paths for safer pedestrian options.

“When we can invest in critical parts of our transportation network, it creates better and safer connections between our rural and urban areas, strengthens our supply chains, and gives our state a much-needed economic boost," state transportation secretary Eric Boyette said in a news release.

Additional components of the grant include adding fast-charging ports for electric vehicles and installing fiber-optic cable to increase broadband access for rural areas along the corridor.

"These funds will deliver critical transportation improvements, better connect our people to high-speed internet and move our state forward on clean transportation", Governor Roy Cooper said in a news release on Thursday.

NCDOT said it expected the project to start in 2024 and wrap up in 2030.

