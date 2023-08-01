Deadly crash shuts down I-85 in Cleveland County

Southbound I-85 is closed due to a crash near Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed due to a deadly crash in Cleveland County Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on southbound I-85 just before Dixon School Road, which is Exit 5 in Kings Mountain. There was initially congestion in the area due to construction before the crash happened, officials said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

Southbound I-85 is expected to remain closed for some time, according to NCDOT. Traffic has backed up for several miles with few alternate routes around the closure.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Cleveland County officials for more details. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!

LANGUAGE TO USE IN STORIES: Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts