North Carolina work zone deaths up in 2022, NCDOT says

A total of 29 people were killed in work zone crashes in 2021. NCDOT says the majority of those crashes involved speeding and distracted driving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nine people have died in work zone car crashes in the first five months of 2022 in North Carolina, according to transportation officials.

That's a slight increase from this time last year. By the end of 2021, a total of 29 people died in construction zones statewide. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says more than half of these crashes last year involved speeding and distracted driving.

North Carolina's "Move Over" law requires drivers to change lanes or reduce speeds for road crews. The law also applies to state troopers and other emergency vehicles stopped alongside highways. A violation of the move over law will result in a mandatory fine of $250 plus court costs.

