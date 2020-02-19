CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of I-85 south are closed at I-77 in north Charlotte after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. under the overpass where I-77 meets I-85. A flatbed truck overturned and lost some of its load, scattering debris across the highway.

North Carolina DOT says three lanes are blocked and the road isn't expected to completely reopen until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State troopers on the scene have not determined what caused the crash. Medic was called to the crash, as well. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

