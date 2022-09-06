American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

The service will be discontinued effective Jan. 10, 2023.

Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options.

Last month, the company said it would be cutting hundreds of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall. A representative for the company said reducing flights is part of its approach throughout the year, and is focusing on sizing the airline for available resources.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts