Several American Airlines flights to and from Charlotte airport delayed or canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several American Airlines flights arriving to and departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday night and Saturday morning were delayed or canceled Friday, according to the Charlotte airport flight tracker.

More than 20 arrivals and more than 20 departures have been canceled so far at Charlotte Douglas. The cancelations involved flights to and from multiple other airports.

Some frustrated passengers took to Twitter, asking the airline for answers.

Nationwide, hundreds of American Airlines flights seemed to have been impacted by cancellations or delays. Additionally, more than 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the country were delayed Friday night.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to American Airlines for information as to what caused the cancellations.

