x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

Several American Airlines flights to and from Charlotte airport delayed or canceled

More than 20 arrivals and more than 20 departures have been canceled so far.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several American Airlines flights arriving to and departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday night and Saturday morning were delayed or canceled Friday, according to the Charlotte airport flight tracker

More than 20 arrivals and more than 20 departures have been canceled so far at Charlotte Douglas. The cancelations involved flights to and from multiple other airports.

Some frustrated passengers took to Twitter, asking the airline for answers. 

Nationwide, hundreds of American Airlines flights seemed to have been impacted by cancellations or delays. Additionally, more than 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the country were delayed Friday night.

RELATED: American, Southwest hit with hundreds of flight delays Friday

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to American Airlines for information as to what caused the cancellations.

Those looking to check if their flight has been canceled can check the American Airlines flight status page, Charlotte Douglas International Airport flight status page, or FlightAware.

RELATED: Why Thanksgiving travel could be more of a hassle this year

RELATED: Yes, you can save money by buying an airline ticket at the airport, but it depends on the airline

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

Dozens of flights canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport