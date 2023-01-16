Analytics company names CLT airport among best airports for on-time arrivals

CLT ranked in the top 10 in the world and nearly broke the top five in the U.S. for arrivals and departures according to a recent on-time performance report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport was up to the task in 2022 as it earned a No. 6 ranking in the U.S. and No. 10 among the world's busiest airports. That comes from a recent on-time performance report from a company called Cirium.

They found that nearly 81% of the more than 457,000 flights at CLT departed as scheduled. Cirium defines an on-time flight as one that arrives within 15 minutes of a scheduled gate arrival and on-time if it departs within 15 minutes of scheduled departure.

American Airlines operates about 90% of flights at Charlotte-Douglas. The main carrier at Charlotte-Douglas was just shy of 78.3% of its 1,076,100 flights arrived on time.

Other notable airports within the U.S. with numbers similar to Charlotte-Douglas include Salt Lake City International Airport which was ranked third and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport which was ranked fourth with a number of others in the U.S. making the top 10 in the world.

