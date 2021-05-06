CLT says 'aloha' to new direct route to Hawaii

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a sunny getaway? Starting Thursday, you can hop on a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a new direct route to the Aloha State.
American Airlines opened the new route to Honolulu, celebrating the occasion with leis for everyone hopping on board. The airport shared photos of gate agents and flight attendants decked out in the flowery garlands, passing them out to passengers.
The nonstop flight from the Queen City to Hawaii takes about 10 and a half hours; Thursday's flight departed at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time and would hit the tarmac at Daniel K. Inouye International just after 4 p.m. Hawaiian time. Carrying the passengers to their sunny escape was a Boeing 777-200.