Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport opportunity spells growth options for local businesses.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County.

The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the city of Concord, Cabarrus County, and the state, helping grow opportunities. That's according to findings recently released in the NC Department of Transportation's State of Aviation Report.

Concord is becoming one of the area's most desirable spots to live and work, ranking as the sixth fastest-growing city in the Tar Heel State. That type of opportunity and expansion links directly to the transformation of the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and the value for businesses in the area to utilize its services.

Whitney Stephenson, owner of Mahogany Brown Bridal LLC in Concord, moved to the area because of the opportunity for growth.

"Having the airport there makes it accessible for the brides that will come to town," Stephenson said. "Especially those that come from Florida."

Stephenson has a smaller business compared to the likes of NASCAR and Eli Lilly, which utilize the airport's business services in different ways. She houses 11 bespoke minority designers that curtail to a bride's every want and wish.

The airport shows flexibility to assist large and small businesses alike. Based on the report, the airport contributes nearly $900 million to the local economy, $48 million in tax revenue, and supports almost 5,000 jobs.

What started as a niche airport, providing services to the likes of NASCAR, has grown into much more -- they now offer commercial flights through Allegiant Air and have expanded business aviation amenities to attract record new economic development to the region.