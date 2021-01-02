Travel bookings are up and some good deals are to be had if you are ready to get back out there.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking to do some traveling this summer, you might want to start looking for some of the good deals out there.

People have been cooped up and are fed up. Once vaccinated, people may want to “revenge travel”, which means good travel deals might be looming as resorts and vacation destinations that have been hurting, want you and your money back.

Scott Keys with “Scott’s Cheap Flights” said if you feel safe flying, there are some great deals that pop up and disappear quickly, so keep an eye out no matter what city you call home.

“Just in the past couple of weeks for example, from Charlotte to the Virgin Islands, we saw a fare of $120 round trip, from Charlotte to Honolulu, non-stop round trip for $197. These are record low fares on these routes that I would not expect to see come April, May and June” said Keys.

Through the end of March, Keys said most of the major airlines will honor changes with no penalty for any new bookings. Read the fine print and know the refund and voucher expiration dates are to further protect yourself.

Roni Fishkin with Mann Travel said to think about booking now, even if your trip is a year away.

“If you book far out, some European cruise deals are offering free air if you book your travel now or reduced insurance to protect the investment because they know what happened last time," he said.