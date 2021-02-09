Several flights from Charlotte canceled due to historic flooding in Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain to the Northeast Wednesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Northeast were delayed or canceled Thursday due to historic flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The storm drenched portions of the region Wednesday, including New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency.

"We're enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," de Blasio tweeted late Wednesday.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

These cancellations come just ahead of the busy Labor Day travel weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne is gathering more details on these flight cancellations and will have updates throughout the day Thursday.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts