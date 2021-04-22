The Climate Change impacts on Charlotte

It's not all about warmer temperatures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On this Earth Day 2021, the main focus of preserving and protecting our planet now revolves around man-made Climate Change. While the Charlotte region is warming like most of the globe. The warming locally is not as pronounced as in areas in the northern latitudes or in areas like the Arctic.

Temperatures:

Make no mistake about we are warming locally. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, we have warmed by 2.3 degrees over that time span. That warming though is not equal across all seasons. Winter is warming faster than anything other season and is more noticeable. Since many remember more snow and colder winter of the past, but now we rarely see a below-average winter or large snow events.

The next fasting warming season is summer. Which might be hard to tell since it's always hot and humid. The change is not so much with the daytime high but a notable increase in the overnight lows in the summer. This is being driven by higher dewpoints and atmospheric moisture.

Happy #EarthDay2021! Today is a day to remind us we only have one Earth. We need to take care of it. This chart shows the warming for #Charlotte since the 1st Earth Day in 1970. Helping can start with little things, driving less, turning off lights, recycle, reuse and reduce. pic.twitter.com/lLhRIz7wbf — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) April 22, 2021

Extreme Rainfall Increasing: