Did you feel an earthquake in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that?
Hundreds of people in the Charlotte-area reported feeling an earthquake a little after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Immediately social media was flooded with inquiries asking if anyone else felt the ground rumble.
According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina which was the location of yesterday's 2.3.
Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude in the same location was a foreshock.
"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.