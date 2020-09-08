Did you feel an earthquake in Charlotte?

"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that?

Hundreds of people in the Charlotte-area reported feeling an earthquake a little after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Immediately social media was flooded with inquiries asking if anyone else felt the ground rumble.

According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina which was the location of yesterday's 2.3.

Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude in the same location was a foreshock.

"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.

Who also felt that? A little ground rumbling this Sunday morning. Earthquake?? #OneTownOneTeam #NCEarthquake #ShakeRattleRoll — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 9, 2020

My house just shook! Did we have an earthquakes — Kbehevins (@kdwblevins) August 9, 2020

Anyone else feel it?! pic.twitter.com/SSmC1aObxK — Iisha Scott (@IishaScottWx) August 9, 2020

**EARTHQUAKE** Yes folks, according to the @USGS at 0807 am there was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta NC which is just west of I-77 near Va State line. No local reports of damage or injuries. Good Morning Harrisburg! — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) August 9, 2020

Yes!!! OMG!!! We experienced an earthquake in Charlotte, NC this morning!!! Our whole house shook!!! We are okay. There is no damage that we can detect!!!



That we so crazy!!!#Earthquake#Charlotte2020 — DJHiPrayzeRadio (@DJHiPrayzeRadio) August 9, 2020

Felt it in Indian Land. Short but a good one. — Heather Campbell (@Heather63408247) August 9, 2020