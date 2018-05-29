MOUNTAIN VIEW, N.C. -- As storms continue to pound the North Carolina Foothills Tuesday, Catawba County emergency workers are concerned about low-lying bridges being susceptible to flash flooding.

Tabitha Yates and her family live in front of one of those bridges along Pittstown Road. She said the bridge flooded Tuesday morning, but the water receded in the afternoon.

"The girls, [my daughters], were really getting a big hit out of watching the big splashes coming because cars would come through really fast," Yates said.

Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy warned flooded bridges are dangerous for drivers.

"If you can't see the painted lines on the road, then it's too deep for you to drive through it," Yaussy said. "It only takes a few inches of water to knock a full-size man over and it takes about 12-18 inches to move a vehicle even a big truck."

She said drivers should keep a close watch on low-lying bridges in Mountain View, Claremont and Catawba, among other places. As of Tuesday afternoon, Yaussy said there were no major weather-related incidents.

