GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Heavy rainfall across the Carolinas is causing some flooding concerns ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Some areas east of Charlotte, such as Elizabethtown, saw as much as eight inches of rain overnight, according to NBC Charlotte's First Warn Storm team.

Richmond County saw between three and a half to four inches of rain overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, there are points along the Great Pee Dee River near Richmond and Anson Counties that are of near-flooding.

Scotty Huneycutt, who owns Scotty’s Bait & Tackle and lives along the Great Pee Dee River, said he keeps a close watch each and every time the water inches closer to his house.

“It’s really concerning because you never know what exactly is going to happen,” Huneycutt said. “You know, how much water are we going to get.”

Huneycutt said he has seen the river flood as much as 10 to 15 feet when water is released from the dam upstream, creating hazardous conditions.

“It brings a lot of debris down through here too, a lot of trees and stuff, and if there are boats on that river, you know, a tree could hit them,” Huneycutt said. “Anything could happen.”

Rodney Diggs, Anson County Emergency Services chief, said emergency management officials are keeping tabs on the rivers and roads over the weekend if more rain does fall.

“We’re watching our normal spots that may flood,” Diggs said. “The state’s got barricades out for them, and when they flood they’ll go ahead and close them.”

Diggs said officials with the county are trained and ready for any swift water rescues if waters rise, but he said he hopes people are cautious if they choose to get out on the water this Memorial Day weekend.

“If they come across a road that’s flooded,” Diggs said. “We ask them to just turn around, don’t drown.”

