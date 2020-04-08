Multiple fires reported in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias makes landfall

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith reported a series of fires at homes in the community as Hurricane Isaias made landfall.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Isaias made landfall late Monday night at 11:10 p.m. on Ocean Isle Beach.

WFMY News 2 viewer, Kathy Gallimore shared a photo of a fire on Ocean Isle Beach. She took it across the waterway from the east end of Ocean Isle Beach.

WECT reports, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith reported a series of fires at homes after Hurricane Isaias made landfall. Smith also reported flooding with some areas reaching three feet of water. The mayor said they will survey the damage Tuesday morning.

