CONCORD, N.C. — The Charlotte region is hosting dozens of families and animals evacuating the coast in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway opened its Rock City Campground to evacuees, free of charge. The speedway said about 32 to 34 families reserved spots at its Camping World Racing Resort Campground.

Pete and Ann Dykhuizen arrived at the campground around sunset. They were among the thousands ordered to evacuate the South Carolina coastline.

"Actually, Myrtle Beach was getting very empty when we left," Ann Dykhuizen said.

"The stuff coming out of there was just unreal," Pete Dykhuizen added.

Other families are turning to Airbnb, the vacation rental app, for shelter.

Kellie Bentz, the company's head of Disaster Response and Relief, said more than 1,100 homeowners volunteered to host people for free.

"We hope that this program really provides a moment of comfort and relief in a really chaotic time," Bentz said.

In Mooresville, Piedmont Animal Rescue set up a temporary shelter to house evacuated dogs.

Jason Benge, the rescue's executive director, expects dogs arriving as far away as Carteret County, North Carolina and the Florida coastline.

"It's kind of scary when they first give you the call and say, 'We've got 70 some animals that need out. Can you help us?'" Benge said."But, we made it work."

