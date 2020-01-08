Hurricane Isaías takes aim at Florida

The Carolina's could see impacts by Monday night

LATEST:

Isaías is a hurricane with 80 mph winds but slowly getting stronger over the Bahamas. The track is taking it up the east coast of Florida and into the Carolina by early next week.

FORECAST:

The storm should start to weaken after it brushes Florida. The amount of weakening will depend on how much interaction it has with Florida and the amount of wind shear. The farther west it goes the weaker it will be, the farther east it goes the stronger it will be. So a coastal hugger might be the worst of both with lots of wind and storm surge. The storm will pick up speed and move into the Carolina Monday into Tuesday but be long gone by Tuesday night.

IMPACTS:

The storm should be weak and moving fast both of which means less rain and not long duration winds. The storm surge might be the worst impact but even that will only last for a few hours.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

For the Charlotte area back to Hickory and Boone we might not even know its out there. We will see some clouds and breezy conditions. The bigger impacts for rain will come from a slow-moving upper low and trough that will be hanging over the region through most of next week.