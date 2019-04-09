CAPE FEAR, N.C. — Volunteers in Cape Fear, North Carolina are helping the elderly and other residents safely prep their homes for Hurricane Dorian.

Our reporter in Cape Fear said these volunteers have already helped seven people properly tarp and board up their homes.

This act of kindness came after an 85-year-old man fell off a ladder while preparing his home for Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper said the 85-year-old Columbus County man fell from a ladder while getting ready for the storm.

Dorian's outer bands reached the Carolina coast Wednesday morning with rain starting in the Charleston area around 10 a.m. First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy says the storm could bring 7-10 inches of rain with 4-7 feet of storm surge on the immediate coast.

As of 12 p.m., Dorian's sustained winds are 105 mph and the center of the storm is expected to reach the Carolinas Thursday. Forecasters believe the storm could make landfall in eastern North Carolina early Friday morning before going out to sea. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said Dorian will make "significant impacts" on the Carolina coasts starting Wednesday night.

