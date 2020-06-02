CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 9:00 a.m.

Creek in Icard is exceeding its banks. Culverts are starting to look like rapids in some spots. WCNC Charlotte will monitor this area for potential flooding.

8:30 a.m.

Students at Collettsville School, Kings Creek School, and Happy Valley School are being released early due to flooding and rain in the forecast throughout the day.

All high school students associated with these schools will be released early as well. WrapAround, the after school program, is closed today at these three schools.

7:00 a.m.

More than a thousand without power in northeast Charlotte. Duke Energy is sending a technician to restore power to these customers.