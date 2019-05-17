CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Go ahead and crank your A/C because it's going to be a scorching weekend in the Charlotte area.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says the heatwave moving into the Carolinas could lead to record highs across the area through Memorial Day and next week. Friday didn't break a record, but the weekend could bring new records.

"For May standards, this is crazy heat. These could be the hottest temperatures ever," Panovich said. "The warmest it's been in Charlotte since 1953 if we get to 96, 97 would be the hottest since the 1940s. We haven't been to 95 degrees since 2011, the only time in 16 years I've been here that it's been that hot in the month of May.

"If this was the middle of summer, this would be a typical heatwave. But to put it in perspective, if we had this departure from the average high in summer, it's the equivalent of 105 or 108. The all-time record in Charlotte is 104 degrees."

If you're going to be outdoors, there's a chance things are a bit cooler (that's relative, by the way) on Saturday.

"Maybe a little bit of a front getting close enough to cool, I say cool — low 90s — and we will be bouncing back and forth between 93 and 97 degrees. That's kind of the pattern we're going to see," Panovich said.

If you're going out to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Xfinity Series race Saturday or Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, you'll need to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen.

And the mosquitos aren't going anywhere with the heat. Panovich says they're actually on the increase this weekend, with the highest expected mosquito activity to come Monday.

"We're looking at a possible record high Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600 and we're not cooling off much at night," Panovich said. "We're going to struggle to get into the low 70s."

Since high temperatures have been recorded in Charlotte, only 13 percent of years have ever seen a temperature above 95 degrees. So this is really abnormal compared to the average high of 80 for this time of year.

So how long will the heatwave last?

Through at least most of next week. Panovich said there's a chance for some relief next week, but we're still looking at low 90s next weekend. Panovich said a typical May heatwave pushes close to 90 degrees, far below this weekend's expected highs.

"This is going to be a May to remember," Panovich said. "Unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons."

And remember, don't leave your pets or children in a car for any period of time in this heat. At 95 degrees, the inside of a car could reach well over 110 degrees in just 10 minutes.

