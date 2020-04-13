CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters are currently working to rescue at least one person trapped inside their home after a tree fell onto an apartment building in south Charlotte Monday morning.

It happened off Countrymens Court around 6 a.m. Monday as powerful storms were moving across the area. Firefighters on the scene said strong winds blew the tree into the building and into at least two apartments. A woman was trapped inside a lower-level unit but first responders were focusing their efforts on an upstairs apartment.

The woman's daughter had just made it to work when she was told to come back because the tree fell on the building.

Over 31,000 Duke Energy customers were without power during Monday's storms. That total could go up as strong winds take down more trees and power lines across the Charlotte area.

