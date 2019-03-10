CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An all-time weather record was broken in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The temperature in the Queen City reached 99 degrees -- the hottest we’ve ever seen in the month of October.

It was also the hottest day of the year, and Thursday could be worse as the heat threatens to break into the triple digits.

Yet, hundreds of fans braved the heat on Wednesday to check out the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team practice at Bank of America Stadium.

Thousands more are expected on Thursday. The game starts well after sunset at 8 p.m. but the gates will open before that, and fans will be out in the sun hours ahead of time.

Duke Energy said October and November are usually the cheapest months of the year for your energy bill. However, with the surge in unseasonably warm temps, you can expect October to be a little pricier this year.

The abnormal sizzling heat forced CMS to cancel football for middle schoolers. Iredell-Statesville Schools postponed and/or canceled games and practices that started before 6:30 p.m. for all ages.

Medic said they responded to three calls for heat-related illnesses in the last two days.

