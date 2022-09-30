How to report a power outage in South Carolina

Ian will cause power outages throughout the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines.

So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a dangerous situation? Here is a list of responders in Richland and Lexington counties.

Download the WLTX app for the latest information. You can also text APP to 803-776-9508 to get those download links.

To track power outages in your area -- or across South Carolina -- check out this link.

POWER COMPANIES

Dominion Energy: to report downed lines or power outages, call 1-888-333-4465; for a suspected gas leak, 1-800-815-0083.

Mobile: People can report an outage

Text: Register for Dominion Energy's text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply log in to your account and look for the "Activate Text Options" under the "Account Options" feature and then follow the instructions. If you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word "OUT" to 467234.

Duke Energy Progress

Phone: 800-419-6356

Click here for online reporting system

Orangeburg DPU:

Phone: 803-268-4100

South Carolina Electric Cooperative's Outage Map:

Aiken Electric Cooperative

1-877-264-5368

1-803-649-6245

1-800-922-1262

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

1-888-253-4232

Black River Electric Cooperative

Sumter- 1-803-469-8060

Camden- 1-803-432-9854

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative

1-888-258-3743

Broad River Electric Cooperative

Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738

Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688

Coastal Electric Cooperative

1-843-538-5800

Edisto Electric Cooperative

1-800-433-3292

Fairfield Electric Cooperative

1-800-499-7862

Horry Electric Cooperative

1-843-369-2212

Laurens Electric Cooperative

1-800-942-3141

Little River Electric Cooperative

1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141

Lynches River Electric Cooperative

1-866-675-5732

Marlboro Electric Cooperative

1-843-479-38551-800-922-9174

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative

1-803-749-6444

1-888-813-7000

Newberry Electric Cooperative

1-803-276-1121

Palmetto Electric Cooperative

1-866-445-5551

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative

1-843-665-4070

1-866-747-0060

Santee Electric Cooperative

1-888-239-2300

Tri-County Electric Cooperative

1-803-874-1215

1-877-874-1215

York Electric Cooperative

1-866-374-1234

TOWN EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

Town of Lexington: for downed trees in the roadway within town limits, call the Parks Dept. at (803) 359-1027

City of Cayce: non-emergency number (803) 794-0456