CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some stormy weather is expected in the Charlotte area Wednesday evening.

The biggest storms are on the Cabarrus-Rowan county line drifting toward the southeast into northern Cabarrus County and northern Stanly County.

The mountains are getting a break from the heavy downpours that have plagued that area for days.

A weak front is drifting south and will stall over the region Thursday which could give us another stormy afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the evening with a temperature cool-down into the upper 60s.

"We're going to get into a break from the rain, at least a couple days, but then it's going to come roaring back," said chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

