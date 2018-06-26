CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Strong storms pushed through NBC Charlotte's viewing area, knocking down trees and leaving families without power Monday night.

In Huntersville, crews responded to a call of a downed power line on N.C. 115, shutting down roads near Mount Holly Huntersville Road and Mullen Street for over an hour before reopening.

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris was in south Charlotte, where Monday evening's storms snapped a couple of small trees in the neighborhood.

A quick little burst of a storm in South Charlotte packed enough of a punch to snap this tree across a driveway. pic.twitter.com/z70BzSN28A — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) June 26, 2018

NBC Charlotte photographer Joseph Muller captured photos of several large trees being taken down by Monday's storms in Lenoir.

PHOTOS: Monday's storms knock down trees in Caldwell County

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, over 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Union County and 1,500-plus customers are waiting for their power to turn back on in Caldwell County. In Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports 900-plus customers are without power.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties before expiring later in the night.

The Charlotte area may see more thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Queen City is expected to see highs around 85 degrees with overnight lows close to 70 degrees, NWS said.

Wednesday is expected to be hot and muggy in the Queen City, as highs will be close to 90 degrees and a low of about 74 degrees. The Charlotte area is expected to be under a 40 percent chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms, NWS said.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest forecast.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC