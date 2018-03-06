YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Saturday's storms left a path of downed trees and damaged roads across the Carolinas.

McConnells Highway in Rock Hill was closed off Sunday night due to the damages left by Saturday's heavy rain and flooding.

Parts of Turkey Creek Road in York County are also closed as bridge repairs are underway. SCDOT said Saturday's downpour undermined the pavement and hurt the pipes.

Officials are continuing to monitor the river and lake levels across the areas, as some flood advisories remain in effect.

The owner of one North Carolina farm said their land has received about 20 inches of rain over the last six weeks, destroying half of its crops

“This last week here in May has been the most devastating for us where the plants really couldn’t grow and the roots are starting to rot," said the local farmer.

The National Weather Service reports several docks and residential yards are likely under floods due to this week's series of heavy rain.

Flood advisories remain in effect until 7:30 p.m. Sunday for parts of Mecklenburg County and Gaston County.

Transportation officials are asking drivers to avoid all flooded areas until it is safe. McConnells Highway is expected to reopen Monday night.

