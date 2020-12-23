Strong, severe storms possible on Christmas Eve

An arctic cold front will bring the threat of severe weather to Charlotte on Christmas Eve before changing to snow for the North Carolina mountains on Christmas Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arctic cold front and storm system will bring the threat of heavy rain, strong winds and severe weather to the Charlotte area on Christmas Eve before changing to winter weather in the mountains with snow on Christmas Day.

Scattered rain showers started early Thursday morning and will continue throughout the day until the main line of storms moves in by mid-afternoon. First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said the biggest issue in the Charlotte area will likely be damaging winds from the arctic front behind the storms.

Panovich said the biggest threat for severe weather will be eastern North Carolina and the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. Those areas could see damaging winds, heavy rain and even some isolated tornadoes.

"It's not a long-lasting cold but it will be felt across most of the eastern U.S.," Panovich said. "Winds are really howling, too. The gusts behind system from the northwest are impressive."

Futurecast shows some wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph across the region with even stronger gusts in the mountains. Fortunately, those strong winds will calm throughout Christmas Day.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the North Carolina mountains, where 2-4 inches of snow is possible. Panovich said there will be a flash freeze after sunset on Christmas Eve, creating some very slick conditions in the mountains overnight.

"The heaviest rain will be mid-afternoon, maybe 2 to 5 p.m., that's when the main line will be over the Piedmont," Panovich said. "We'll see a flash freeze in the mountains, that's when the rain will change over to snow. Temperatures will plummet in the Piedmont but it will remain above freezing for several hours with dry, windy conditions, so don't expect icy roads around Charlotte or east. There could be some patchy black ice but it won't be widespread."

To give you an idea of how cold this front is, temperatures ahead of it are in the 50s and 60s across North Carolina. Behind it, temperatures are in the teens and 20s. The high on Christmas Day will barely break freezing in the Piedmont with the mountains barely climbing into the teens.

"This is the real deal, this is a legit cold front," said Panovich.

Once the front moves through, a secondary surge will bring the possibility of snow flurries to the Charlotte area on Christmas Day. There won't be accumulations, but there's a shot we at least see some flurries for Christmas.

"It's very unlikely to be widespread, but as we go through Christmas afternoon, you could see occasional flurries across the Carolinas," Panovich said. "I don't think it's out of the question that we could see some snow flurries in Charlotte. No accumulation's expected but there could be some flurries and snow showers as the system pushes east."