Here's a look at the storm damage across metro Atlanta

There is a Tornado Watch for metro Atlanta until 4 p.m. Monday.

ATLANTA — A strong line of storms Monday morning brought tornado warnings and storm damage to the metro Atlanta area.

Several trees came down across neighborhoods in the Southwest Atlanta area.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted photos of the damage in her neighborhood.

Trees down throughout my neighborhood in SW Atlanta. Please be careful Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/qpxqy4C6LG — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021

Douglas County officials said one person died after trees and power lines fell on his car.

Georgia Power crews have begun assessing damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The power company said the severe storms produced high winds and heavy rain that led to fallen trees and downed power lines.

Damage includes broken poles, damaged transformers, and wires down.