CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Strong storms battered the Carolinas, knocking down trees and leaving families without power Monday night.

Rowan County officials said crews are responding to downed trees and power lines across the town of Landis. First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said Monday night's storms brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph in that area.

Microburst from 7pm around Landis in Rowan Co. this evening. Text-book signature with trees and powerlines down in that exact area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/698P4XE7kP — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) June 12, 2018

NBC Charlotte's crew was in Landis, N.C., to survey the damages left by the storms.

Strong storms rolled through Landis knocking out power. One man says he looked outside & saw a big ball of fire coming from the power lines. His wife said it sounded like an explosion. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/lK860DCO9s — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) June 12, 2018

Duke Energy says over 3,800 of its customers are without power in Mecklenburg County, over 1,100 customers were affected in Cabarrus County and over 60 are waiting for their power to be restored in Rowan County as of Monday, 11:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Rowan and York counties before expiring later in the night.

A video showed pouring rain in the town of Pineville.

Charlotte will be under a 20-percent chance of precipitation with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. After that, showers may make a brief return a little after 2 p.m. with highs near 80 degrees that day, NWS said.

For Wednesday, the Queen City will be under a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Highs in the Charlotte area is expected to be about 88 degrees, NWS said.

