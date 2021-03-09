SC Army National Guard heads to Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soldiers with the United States Army National Guard in South Carolina (SCNG) are headed to Louisiana to help that state in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida was the second strongest storm to hit Louisiana -- only Katrina was stronger -- causing major flooding and power outages. Ida made landfall on August 29 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm. Ida travelled north, causing flooding in New York and New Jersey, shutting down the New York City subway system.