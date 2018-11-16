WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — More than 100 power crews arrived in the mountains to help Blue Ridge Energy restore electricity to thousands of customers following Thursday's winter storm.

According to the utility, the vast majority of these outages are in Ashe and Alleghany Counties, where crews are expected to work through the weekend.

Lineman Josh Greene said he's already seen a lot of damage since he began his shift Thursday morning.

"A lot of trees down, ice, got the trees laying over the line," Greene said. "It's starting to melt off, but there's still some more damage to come."

Ashe County Schools announced it'll be on a two-hour delay Friday, November 16, due to the outages.​​​​​​​ Watauga County Schools will also delay classes by two hours.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, Troop F, which covers the mountains and foothills, have seen a jump in car crashes.

Since Monday, when the wet weather began, troopers in the foothills and mountains recorded nearly 300 collisions.

Of those collisions, 62 happened just in the past 24 hours as the winter storm pushed through the area.

