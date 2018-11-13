UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two water rescues took place in Union County Tuesday due to heavy rain and flooding.

NBC Charlotte set out to survey the damage.

"I saw he had a Vietnam Vet sticker and said, he's got to know what he's doing," a driver told our crew.

The reasons for going around barricades in Union County were endless.

"I'm going to the doctor's office, and I saw the barricades, but said, 'Hell, I'm going on.'"

Streets were under water. One spot, Lawyers Road, which runs right over North Fork Crooked Creek, was where first responders had to rescue someone. The other rescue was in Monroe.

That's the reason Union County Emergency Management put out a firm warning to all residents -- the barricades are up for a reason.

"Their lives were spared, but at the end of the day, we know that you put the first responders in danger by having to rescue citizens," said Don Moye, division director, emergency management for Union County.

With rain expected to continue through the week, areas prone to flooding will likely have barricades. Drivers should take alternate routes.

