Weather IQ: Find your safe place on 'Safe Place Selfie Day'

Do you know where you would go during severe weather? Find your safe place today and join in with the hashtag #safeplaceselfie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The calendar says we are smack dab in the middle of the spring severe weather season.

Do you know where you would go if life-threatening weather was approaching your home? What about your friends and family? If not, today is the day as it’s National “Safe Place Selfie” Day.

This is an initiative started by the National Weather Service to help better protect you and your family. The goal is to work in conjunction with local media outlets, emergency management, and other organizations to make sure you know where to go during hazardous weather.

In the Carolinas, when we discuss your safe place, the WCNC Weather Team is often referring to where you would go during a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning.

In this scenario, a safe place would be an interior room on the lowest level of your home. This may be a closet, a bathroom, or under a staircase in an apartment building.

Your safe place may not even be in your home. Consider where you would go if you were out and about, whether it’s the grocery store, the office, school, or even the gym.

Happy “Safe Place Selfie” Day! Spring severe weather season is in full swing, with another threat here in the Carolinas today.



Do you know where your safe place is? A bathroom is a good option on the first floor. And don’t forget your pets!!#safeplaceselfie @NWSGSP @wcnc pic.twitter.com/38ocuM5ffA — Brittany Van Voorhees (@WeatherBrittany) April 6, 2022

Now that you know where your safe place is, this begs the question: what do you need in your safe place?

A pillow or helmet to protect your head from debris

A way to get alerts – the WCNC Charlotte app is a great tool for this

NOAA weather radio

Phone charger

Snacks

Water

Any other essentials, like medication

And please don’t forget your furry friends! Wherever your safe place is – they should be there too.

Other weather hazards we experience in the Charlotte area are flash floods, extreme heat, and lightning. For flooding, you would want to get to higher ground and avoid flooded roadways. For extreme heat, find shade, drink plenty of water, or head indoors to the A/C.

And when thunder roads, move indoors! Where there’s thunder, there’s lightning, and frequent strikes can occur even during non-severe thunderstorms.

How do you get involved with Safe Place Selfie Day?

The best way to get involved is to post your selfie on social media, use the hashtag #safeplaceselfie, and tag WCNC Charlotte and the National Weather Service.

You can also use the near me option on the WCNC app. This will send your selfie directly to us.

It may seem like a fun and silly thing to do mixed with a serious topic, but the ultimate goal is a call to action to raise awareness and help you, your children, your family, and your friends know where to go.

Remember to stay weather aware!

