Are you ready for a 8:32 am sunrise in January?

A senate measure passed on Tuesday to make it happen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, a unanimous measure was passed in the U.S. Senate to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The measure will go to the house for passage, and if it does, then-President Biden could sign it into law. This would make daylight saving time permanent starting in November of 2023.

While it had unanimous support in the Senate, public opinion on social media was all over the place. Most said they liked it, and others said they hated it. Well, let's take a look at the facts of how this would all look, for we are.

Length of Daylight:

This might seem obvious, but no matter what we do with the clocks, the length of daylight won't change from its natural progression throughout the year. This is all governed by the orbit around the sun and the tilt of the Earth on its axis. No acts of Congress will change that. Below is the sun graph for Charlotte, and you'll see how shifting the time doesn't affect the length of daylight. No matter what we do, we are still are going to only have 9 hrs and 45 mins to 10 hrs of sunlight in late December and January. If you work 8 hrs of the day or at school for 8 hrs you are going to have some darkness either in the morning or in the evening.

Permanent Daylight Saving time for Charlotte means a shift for just 35% of the year. We already spend 65% of the year on DST. The earliest sunrise would be 8:32 am for 12 days in Jan but remember twilight would start at 8am. #DST #cltwx pic.twitter.com/GbCxTYJKEC — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) March 15, 2022

We already have DST for 65% of the year:

Even if there are no changes, we already spend 238 days of the year or 65% of the year on daylight saving time. We only spend 127 days or 35% of the year on standard time now, so going to permanent daylight saving would be far less of a change than keeping year-round standard time.

How the latest sunrise and earliest sunset are affected:

The biggest impacts of a permanent daylight saving time will be in December and January. We will have some very late sunrises. For about 12 days in January, we would see sunrise not until 8:32 am, granted twilight would start at 8 am, it still would be very dark in the mornings mid-winter. The flip side of this is that instead of our early sunset around 5:10 pm in late December and early January, we would see our earliest sunset go to 6:10 pm. I should note matter if we stay on standard time or go to daylight saving time year-round if you leave the house before 7:30 am in the winter, it is going to be dark either way. What changes is how long it stays dark after you leave.

So what does this all mean?

I stumbled across this great tool today from Noah Veltman, who has a tool to see how daylight saving time affects the number of hours you have free in daylight on average. For Charlotte, I used working from 8 am-5 pm to see how with or without DST would affect your free time with daylight. The results are below, but if you want to try your won number use this link.

Conclusion:

There have been numerous studies showing the effects of daylight saving time. Some showed just minor energy savings of 1-3%, less crime, and safer roads in the evenings. Golf courses and recreation areas and sports leagues without lighted fields all love daylight saving time. So do most outdoor tourism states. Lets face it, people spend more time outside when there's more daylight in the evenings.

Others point to dark roads in the mornings and kids going to school in the dark. The benefits or lack thereof are hard to measure. It seems to come down to personal preference and where you live. Some higher latitudes and those on the western part of time zones would have some very late sunrises, but they already do anyway. In the end, it's just one hour for 35% of the year we are talking about changing. I think if we were changing 65% of the year, the impact might be larger. No matter what happens, it really comes down to your personal schedule and preferences over wethers once is way is clearly better than the other. The one thing I know is people have strong opinions either way.