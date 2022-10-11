Get ready for a wet and windy Panthers game

Winds will have the biggest impact on Thursday's Panthers game against the Falcons, but there will be periods of heavy rain at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are a fan of running the football and punts Thursday night football, this week in Charlotte might be for you. It's not even a reflection on the way either team is playing — Atlanta and Carolina — but it doesn't help.

The real story of the night will be the weather as the remnants of hurricane Nicole move into the Carolinas.

The wind

The pressure gradient between the strong high-pressure north and the low pressure of Nicole's remnants will make for east and northeast winds from 15-25 mph with gusts to 35. The winds will get higher as the game goes on.

The rain

It won't rain the whole time but it might feel like it. With waves of heavy downpours and increased wind speeds with the first outer bands of the storm arriving at 5-8 p.m. then by 10 p.m., the heavier rain moves in. The good news it looks like some breaks between bands so not a complete washout. Just remember you can't bring umbrellas into the stadium so bring a good poncho or rain gear.

Temperatures

With the warmer air being pulled north of the former tropical system temperatures will do something we don't often wee in night games. They will be going up as the night goes on. We start in the low 60s and increase into the mid or even upper 60s by the end of the game. Even so, the wind and rain will make it feel colder than those temperatures, though it will feel very muggy.