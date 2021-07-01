Panovich: 'We have a legit chance' for snow in Charlotte Friday

A fast-moving winter storm will bring heavy snow to the North Carolina mountains with 1-2 inches possible north of Charlotte. Parts of Charlotte could see up to 1".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect across the North Carolina mountains and foothills ahead of a fast-moving storm that will bring snow and rain to the Charlotte area Friday.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snowfall to the higher elevations and towns like Boone, while 1-2 inches is possible along Interstate 40 and north of Charlotte.

"I think we legit have a chance for snow in the Charlotte area," said Panovich, who has upped his popular "snow meter" to a 3 for Charlotte.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through Friday night. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Catawba and Iredell counties through Friday night. More areas are expected to be added to the Winter Storm Watch as well as some winter weather advisories, including Mecklenburg County.

11AM 1/7/2021: Latest Snow update, slightly higher chances to see a Trace-1" around #Charlotte has raised the #snowmeter to a 3. Heaviest snow still along & north of I-40. The VLOG will be posted shortly. #snOMG #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/HsqjuTHzeN — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 7, 2021

Panovich said we don't need to flood grocery stores for bread and milk just yet, as it really depends where you live in Mecklenburg County for your snow chances. Areas in northern Mecklenburg, like Huntersville and Cornelius, have a greater chance of seeing 1-2 inches, while the southern end of the county near the state line is more likely to see only a trace of snow, if anything.

Rain will begin to move into the Charlotte metro around sometime around 8 a.m. Friday. Snow will be falling in the mountains but the air won't be cold enough in the metro for snow. In fact, the best chance of snow in Charlotte won't be until late afternoon, when a shot of cold air moves in just before the moisture heads east.

"Charlotte people, your best chance would be a quick burst of snow Friday evening, if anything," Panovich said. "The rest of the area will probably have it on and off throughout the day and it moves out fairly quickly."

The foothills, in areas like Hickory, can expect 2-4 inches of snow. As you head north and west of Hickory, the mountains are most likely to see 4-6 inches of snowfall, as the cold air will be locked in longer when the heaviest precipitation moves through.

Charlotte snow chances, according to Brad Panovich

Trace to 1": 55%

Zero: 20%

1-2": 5%

2-4": 4%

Panovich said Friday's setup is a strange scenario, when the cold air "chases" the moisture. That, combined with elevation playing a role in what kind of precipitation you see, is why it's so hard to pinpoint where the rain-snow line will form.