CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina mountains are bracing for the first heavy dose of winter weather of the season as icy conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said up to a half-inch of ice is possible in the areas of Boone and Blowing Rock. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until Thursday for the following counties: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga.

A winter storm warning means a significant amount of ice is possible, as well as dangerous driving conditions. Sprinkle said it's also possible that accumulating ice will take down tree limbs and power lines, leading to widespread outages Thursday.

The rest of the NBC Charlotte viewing area remains under a flood watch through Thursday afternoon. Another round of heavy rain is expected from the same system that's bringing ice to the mountains.

“It (the model) really has it confined to the mountains. And that’s where I’m more confident we’ll see some icing. But I wouldn’t let my guard down in Morganton, Hickory, Shelby, Lincolnton, Salisbury, Greensboro, Statesville area, Taylorsville, all those areas definitely the potential for a little bit of precipitation," chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

It's an uncertain forecast but the impacts could be very high from the potential ice Wednesday night into Thursday. #wncwx #ice — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 13, 2018

"So if you're in the mountains, get ready for some ice. If you're anywhere else, get ready for some flooding," said Panovich.

Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

