Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Crime
Health
Nation World
Politics
Community
Wake Up Charlotte
Charlotte FC
Carolina Panthers
Latest News Stories
Davidson College professor to appear on Jeopardy!
Good luck! | Davidson College professor to appear on Jeopardy!
Gov. McMaster continues his call for stricter gun penalties
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Chevy Storm Tracker
Traffic
Webcams
Latest Weather Stories
FORECAST: Sunny skies and pleasant today
Have you seen the armadillos in NC? Scientists want to know
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Charlotte, NC »
60°
Charlotte, NC »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
See the Difference
Where's the Money
Connect the Dots
Investigators
Charlotte Today
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Celebrating National Pet Day at WCNC!
1/63
2/63
3/63
4/63
5/63
6/63
7/63
8/63
9/63
10/63
11/63
12/63
13/63
14/63
15/63
16/63
17/63
18/63
19/63
20/63
21/63
22/63
23/63
24/63
25/63
26/63
27/63
28/63
29/63
30/63
31/63
32/63
33/63
34/63
35/63
36/63
37/63
38/63
39/63
40/63
41/63
42/63
43/63
44/63
45/63
46/63
47/63
Emily Fink
Credit: Emily Fink
48/63
49/63
50/63
Kate Cardell
Credit: Kate Cardell
51/63
52/63
53/63
54/63
55/63
56/63
57/63
58/63
59/63
60/63
61/63
62/63
63/63
1
/
63
×
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WCNC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow