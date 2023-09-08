Queen Beyoncé takes over the Queen City

Some people told WCNC Charlotte they worked countless hours on their outfits. One person said he bedazzled a vest and it took over 20 hours of work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of peopled buzzed into Uptown Charlotte and Beyoncé turned Bank of America Stadium into a BeyHive. People waited for months to see the Grammy Award-winning singer in person as part of the Renaissance World Tour, and it made quite an impact on Uptown.

While Beyoncé served on the stage, others served looks. Some people told WCNC Charlotte they worked countless hours on their outfits. One person said he bedazzled a vest and it took over 20 hours of work.

As thousands poured into Uptown, French Quarter Tavern felt the boom in business. Waitress Alison Barros said people showed up at about 3:30 p.m., and she said the revenue could be double or even triple that of a normal Wednesday night.

“People are tipping well, it’s exciting to have this vibe in the city, it’s been great for us," Barros said.

People said they were excited and were surrounded by her embrace. They also said her halo was all over the Queen City.

