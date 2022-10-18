Carowinds will now be open year-round

Carowinds said expanding its calendar to year-round operation will enhance the local tourism and travel industries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds fans can now visit the amusement park year-round as the park will no longer go into hibernation after the holidays.

According to officials, the scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

The expanded operation adds select dates to the calendar in January, February, and early March, for year-round entertainment and additional value to season pass holders, the park announced.

Guests will experience the iconic border between North Carolina and South Carolina when Carowinds celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. The 2023 season marks the beginning of "50 years of Carolina fun," a limited-time special event that brings exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and other immersive experiences.

Carowinds said expanding its calendar to year-round operation will enhance the local tourism and travel industries, create jobs to support economic growth for the entire region, and reinforce the park’s commitment to the local community.

