Charlotte set to be among the first in the country to welcome back Broadway shows

Blumenthal Performing Arts is again hiring after layoffs and financial struggles following a year with no theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The curtains have been down on Broadway shows across the country since last March, but theater is about to be back -- and Charlotte is just the second city in the country to make that happen.

But it hasn’t been an easy road.

"You know we're getting back to normal- a new normal," Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts, said. "I am so glad after a year of really being paralyzed."

Last September after months of being shut down, Blumenthal was forced to lay off almost 200 staffers after losing 90% of their revenue.

This September the theater will finally welcome people back with the

mega-hit show Wicked.

"It will be the first big Broadway show either on the road or New

York to launch," Gabbard said.

The theater's CEO has worked hard to make it happen.

"I literally have spent the last year searching for solutions all

around the world, Zooming as part of international COVID theater think

tank," Gabbard said.

Some of the results of that are making sure the theater has a new HVAC

system and all staffers are vaccinated. And there will be more staffers soon.

"We, fortunately, are in the mode of hiring again -- that’s one of the

victories here," Gabbard said.

Part of that is thanks to the Immersive Van Gogh Charlotte exhibit the Blumenthal is hosting at Camp North End throughout the summer.

What a wonderful, whirlwind first week with Immersive Van Gogh Charlotte at Camp North End!

THANK YOU to all who joined us and to those getting their Gogh on later this summer...we can't wait to see you SOON!

Tickets are selling fast --> https://t.co/icm6mTjZOR pic.twitter.com/SVAfl1ZJp0 — Vangoghclt (@Goghclt) June 26, 2021

"We're hiring a small army of people working on that show -- operates

over 70 hours a week so good to see people in the public event

business back earning a living," Gabbard said. "It's great to be coming back and I look forward to seeing people back in the theater."

There will not be room for social distancing as they hope to sell out every seat.

They had considered requiring vaccinations for theatergoers but decided against it. If you’re not vaccinated they are asking you to wear a mask.

Contact Michelle at mboudin@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.