CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's epic lip sync challenge video makes the final four in the national lip sync challenge competition.

The three and a half minute long video begins with a police officer telling the Chief they've been nominated to participate in the lip sync challenge. (We're pretty sure everyone at this point nominated him)

The Police Chief accepts the challenge and then the video fades into Justin Timberlake's hit song "Can't stop this feeling."

In the national battle between law enforcement, CMPD is now going head-to-head against the Seattle Police Department for the best lip sync video (East and West coast)

CMPD knocked out the Haption Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to vote for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

