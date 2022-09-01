DaBaby concert canceled over ticket sales

DaBaby was set to hit the stage in New Orleans Friday night, but promoters scrapped the show because he didn't sell enough tickets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby is trending online after one of his concerts was canceled.

According to local media, he was able to sell a few hundred seats for a venue that has a 14,000-seat capacity.

Now promoters say they'll put together a smaller replacement show at another date, where DaBaby will likely still perform, but alongside other acts.

DaBaby was been involved in several high-profile incidents in North Carolina. Back in May officials decided not to file charges against the rapper after a reported shooting at his home on April 13.

In a Facebook post, the department said that the investigation was completed and closed and that no criminal charges would be filed at this time. The case was investigated by the police department and the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

DaBaby quickly started trending on Twitter, here are some of those tweets:

DaBaby’s fall off gotta be studied.



How do you go from one of the hottest rappers in 2019 to selling less than 500 tickets to your show.. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) August 31, 2022

The rise and fall of DaBaby could be made into a Netflix special.



Man went from the hottest rapper in 2019 to arguably the worst rapper alive. https://t.co/co4mTUUK7Z — …….. (@EsqNile) August 30, 2022

Congrats to DaBaby on becoming one of the fastest and most successfully cancelled artists in HISTORY.



He joins Daniel Cesar as the only artists to ever achieve this milestone!! ❤️ https://t.co/AgUmIOvWV1 — ArJay ✨ (@arjaythefifth) August 31, 2022

DaBaby not being able to sell more than 500 tickets to his show gotta hurt even more considering he got to that level where you can top the charts with mid not too long ago — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) August 31, 2022

